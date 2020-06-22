Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $1.19

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Blocknet has a total market cap of $8.20 million and $14,926.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00012340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,886,191 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

