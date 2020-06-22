Blockport Price Tops $0.0343 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Blockport token can now be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Blockport has a market cap of $1.99 million and $37,830.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.01852423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00172336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044972 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00110865 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport launched on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io . Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

