BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Down 13.7% in June

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 857,400 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the May 31st total of 993,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

In other news, CFO Kelly Janzen purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in BlueLinx by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in BlueLinx by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.62. 131,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.94. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $35.40.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $662.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlueLinx will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.