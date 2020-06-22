BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Down 13.7% in June

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 857,400 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the May 31st total of 993,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.
In other news, CFO Kelly Janzen purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.
BlueLinx stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.62. 131,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.94. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $35.40.
BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $662.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlueLinx will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlueLinx Company Profile
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.
See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.