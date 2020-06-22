botXcoin (BOTX) Achieves Market Cap of $91.59 Million

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, botXcoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One botXcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0561 or 0.00000601 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN. botXcoin has a total market capitalization of $91.59 million and $176,478.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.28 or 0.01854556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00172638 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00111900 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 tokens. botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling botXcoin

botXcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

