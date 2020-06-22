Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

Shares of NYSE:BEDU traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,864. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $125.46 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 8.1% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

