Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Mizuho currently has a $350.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $325.00.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $336.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $10.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.54. 2,661,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,901. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The company has a market cap of $121.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,809 shares of company stock valued at $41,955,987 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 532.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

