Brokerages Anticipate Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) to report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is ($0.43). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,059.44% and a negative return on equity of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Shares of FATE stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.72. 2,030,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,145. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 1,412,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $39,999,991.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

