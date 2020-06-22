Brokerages Anticipate Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) will report $500.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.00 million to $523.40 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $399.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.35 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,374. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 927.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 69.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

