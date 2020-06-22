Brokerages Expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SYSCO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.25). SYSCO reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 130.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.73.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $55.00. 3,158,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,166,255. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. SYSCO has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $2,246,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 206,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in SYSCO by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,217,000 after purchasing an additional 359,028 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $2,079,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

