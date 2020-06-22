Brokerages Set Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target at $32.00

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 122,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $3,198,432.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $38,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $115,000.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,797. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $782.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

