Brokerages Set Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Price Target at $44.00

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

AMOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 34,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 44,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,309. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average is $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.84.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.21. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $92.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.35%.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

