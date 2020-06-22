Brokerages Set Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Price Target at $86.78

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

NYSE CRI traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.26. The stock had a trading volume of 729,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.25. Carter’s has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $112.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.63.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.14 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Carter’s by 28.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

