Brokerages Set Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target at $24.31

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 31,547,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,835,511. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $249,050,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 512.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,274,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,758 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,067 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 935.7% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,868,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,872 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.