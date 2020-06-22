Brokerages Set Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Price Target at $206.47

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,612. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.60. Laboratory Corp. of America has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

