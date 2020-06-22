Brokerages Set Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Price Target at $71.33

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.33.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.
In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,950. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of MTH traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.42. 776,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,741. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.05. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $79.26.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $890.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.