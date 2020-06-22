Brokerages Set Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Price Target at $71.33

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,950. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 369,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 63,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.42. 776,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,741. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.05. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $79.26.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $890.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

