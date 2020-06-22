Brokerages Set Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target at $25.23

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.97.

MEOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 369.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Methanex by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 10,530.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57. Methanex has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $47.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.23 million. Methanex had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 1.39%. Methanex’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

