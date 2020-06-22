Brokerages Set Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) PT at $190.67

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $185,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,577,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,846 shares of company stock worth $8,100,357 over the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nordson by 52.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,024,000 after purchasing an additional 512,430 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Nordson by 101.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 387,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,392,000 after purchasing an additional 195,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nordson by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,231,000 after purchasing an additional 149,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 7,664.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 139,650 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.76. 358,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.09. Nordson has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $203.67. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.38 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

