Brokerages Set Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Price Target at $81.50

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

NYSE SWX traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.06. 802,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,865. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $836.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.75 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $30,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth $96,128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,885,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,213,000 after purchasing an additional 939,784 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 214,104.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 664,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,723 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 55.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,468,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,128,000 after purchasing an additional 523,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth $39,148,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

