Brokerages Set Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Price Target at $70.00

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on TCMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.77. 259,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. The company has a market cap of $803.36 million, a PE ratio of 101.88 and a beta of 1.98. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $71.65.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $2,221,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,124,648.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $110,115.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,104.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,881 shares of company stock worth $2,883,016 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,611,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 389,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 71,246 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 45,195 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth $7,313,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 744.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

