Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.82 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) will post sales of $35.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.25 million and the lowest is $34.38 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $24.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $144.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.53 million to $145.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $154.31 million, with estimates ranging from $152.14 million to $156.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.68 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BFST shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White bought 3,500 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $39,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,140 shares in the company, valued at $79,825.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 460.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 68,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 25,310 shares during the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFST traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.10. 276,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,108. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $312.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $26.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.