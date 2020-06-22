CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

CAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut CAI International from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

CAI traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.47. 202,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,454. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. The company has a market cap of $288.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CAI International has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $29.57.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $105.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.79%. Equities analysts forecast that CAI International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CAI International by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CAI International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CAI International by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

