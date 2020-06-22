Canaccord Genuity Increases Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to $1.25

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $0.90 to $1.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDS. Wolfe Research cut Precision Drilling from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Precision Drilling to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of Precision Drilling to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from $0.30 to $0.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.53.

Precision Drilling stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,130. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.04. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $213.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 3.20.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 736,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,416,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 359,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

