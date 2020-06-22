Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Down 12.9% in June

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the May 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 589,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canon by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Canon by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Canon by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,588,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after buying an additional 411,091 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canon by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canon by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 183,373 shares in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canon alerts:

NYSE:CAJ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 266,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,655. Canon has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Canon had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Canon will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Macquarie lowered Canon to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Canon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Canon has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.