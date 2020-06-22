Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Short Interest Down 18.0% in June

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 917,900 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

CSU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.85. 112,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,488. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. Capital Senior Living has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 449.67% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $106.13 million for the quarter.

In other Capital Senior Living news, COO Brandon Ribar bought 82,355 shares of Capital Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,295.25. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 152,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,795.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 100,655 shares of company stock valued at $57,969. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Capital Senior Living by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Senior Living by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Capital Senior Living by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Capital Senior Living by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

