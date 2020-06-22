Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Carnival have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The dismal performance can primarily be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak has been hurting the company’s operations and global bookings, which are down for the remainder of 2020. This pandemic is likely to cause delay in ship deliveries as the shipyards have been impacted. Recently, the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined sharply year over year. The company is unable to definitively predict when its cruise operations, which have been halted for more than two months, will return to normal operations. Due to this, the company is unable to provide a guidance. Of late, earnings estimates for 2020 and 2021 have witnessed sharp downward revisions.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.30 to $15.90 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $53.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.45.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.23. 43,920,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,184,410. Carnival has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.92.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.74). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Carnival by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Carnival by 10.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Carnival by 40.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 223.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 114,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

