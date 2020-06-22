Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

CASY traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.70. 293,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,353. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

