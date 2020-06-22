Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.53

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.53 and last traded at $42.38, with a volume of 298200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $729.87 million and a P/E ratio of -47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $8,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $90,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,987 shares of company stock worth $14,964,493 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,174.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

