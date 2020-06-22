Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Price Target Increased to $3.50 by Analysts at Bank of America

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CX. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV to a sell rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cemex SAB de CV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.10.

Cemex SAB de CV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.93. 5,175,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,328,908. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Cemex SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 1.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 3,344.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,832,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431,206 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,685,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,763 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 42.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,085,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after buying an additional 2,094,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,535,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after buying an additional 1,598,240 shares during the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

