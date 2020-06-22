CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Up to $2.15

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.15. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 4,081,400 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CEMIG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60.
CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
