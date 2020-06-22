CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Up to $2.15

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.15. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 4,081,400 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CEMIG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIG. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of CEMIG by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,653,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,736 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CEMIG during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CEMIG by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

