CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CEVA in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.73. 187,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,951. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.20 million, a P/E ratio of 694.60 and a beta of 1.38. CEVA has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $37.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. CEVA had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $92,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 313.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 52,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 25,122 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

