CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Price Up 6%

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.30 and last traded at $36.83, approximately 308,445 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 141,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities cut CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.30 million, a P/E ratio of 736.80 and a beta of 1.38.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $92,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CEVA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CEVA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CEVA by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

