Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of Champion Iron stock remained flat at $$1.91 during trading on Friday. 11,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. Champion Iron has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.36.

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

