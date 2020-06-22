Chimpion 24-Hour Volume Reaches $460,556.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00004290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. Chimpion has a market cap of $12.69 million and $460,556.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chimpion has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.01853877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00172450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044995 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00110780 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

