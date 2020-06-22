China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Up 11.8% in June

China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

JRJC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.17. 139,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. China Finance Online has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

Get China Finance Online alerts:

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 50.40% and a negative net margin of 31.71%.

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.