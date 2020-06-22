Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XEC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $71.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $62.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $51.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 27,475 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 49,797 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

XEC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,434,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,658. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.30. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $61.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $472.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

