Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Short Interest Update

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the May 31st total of 12,650,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,913. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 43.0% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,205,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,174.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,516,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,643,000 after buying an additional 2,319,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $39,328,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,414,000 after buying an additional 806,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 4,346.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 779,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 761,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. 6,793,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

