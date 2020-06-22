Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target lowered by Imperial Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNK. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Cinemark from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cinemark from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of CNK stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $14.17. 5,196,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,483. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.76. Cinemark has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $41.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.51 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,913. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 56,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

