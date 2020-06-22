Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Down to $62.54

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.53, but opened at $62.54. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $62.54, with a volume of 1,336,800 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.11.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.02.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $279.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $6,967,454.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,121,603.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,648 shares of company stock worth $7,966,155. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,082,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,474,000 after buying an additional 1,439,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $80,559,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $28,930,000. AXA boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,195,000 after buying an additional 206,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 164.1% during the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 232,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 144,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.