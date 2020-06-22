Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Down to $62.54

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.53, but opened at $62.54. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $62.54, with a volume of 1,336,800 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.11.
The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.02.
In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $6,967,454.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,121,603.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,648 shares of company stock worth $7,966,155. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,082,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,474,000 after buying an additional 1,439,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $80,559,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $28,930,000. AXA boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,195,000 after buying an additional 206,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 164.1% during the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 232,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 144,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.
About Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
