Citigroup Increases Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $192.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $182.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cummins from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.81.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $171.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,665. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,236,000 after buying an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Cummins by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Cummins by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Cummins by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

