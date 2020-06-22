Citigroup (NYSE:C) Shares Gap Down to $52.92

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.99, but opened at $52.92. Citigroup shares last traded at $52.06, with a volume of 20,994,388 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.49.

The company has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

