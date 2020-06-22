Citigroup Raises CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Price Target to $31.00

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CIT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised CIT Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered CIT Group from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of CIT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,103,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,706,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,980,000 after buying an additional 831,523 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter worth about $1,062,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter worth about $2,048,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

