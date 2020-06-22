Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the May 31st total of 4,300,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 868,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of CWEN traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $23.71. 847,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.01 million. Clearway Energy had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -840.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $1,158,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

CWEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clearway Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

