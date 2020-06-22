Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $1,688,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,727,695 shares of company stock worth $206,963,632. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 302,028 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,708 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,938 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,334,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $1,284,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NET traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,555,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,245. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.39. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudflare (NET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.