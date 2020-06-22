CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.57.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $175.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,059,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.53 and a 200-day moving average of $193.28.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

