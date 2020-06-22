CoinEx Token (CET) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.83 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One CoinEx Token token can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $7.53 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.01853877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00172450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044995 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00110780 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,842,177,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,130,828 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

