Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company.

SBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 352.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

SBS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. 2,092,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.21. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $912.92 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 14.39%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2518 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

