Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Gap Up to $10.79

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $10.79. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 2,092,500 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $912.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.2518 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.7%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,162,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 162,600 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the first quarter valued at about $641,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 352.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.