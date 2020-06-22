Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.48, 1,414,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,153,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.
The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Compugen by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Compugen by 688.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.
Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)
Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.
Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.