Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.48, 1,414,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,153,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Compugen by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Compugen by 688.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

