Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Short Interest Down 11.9% in June

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,990,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the May 31st total of 22,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 26.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 7,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $99,094.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLR stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,835,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $43.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 3.42.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Continental Resources from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.