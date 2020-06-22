Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Short Interest Update

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the May 31st total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $25.36. 1,990,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OFC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 121.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

